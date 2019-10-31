'Allo 'Allo comes to Titchfield Festival Theatre

After the success of shows such as Blackadder, Steptoe and Son and Rising Damp, Titchfield Festival Theatre says a big bonjour to ‘Allo ‘Allo.

Based on the classic television sitcom that ran for seven seasons, this comedy recounts the adventures of hapless café owner, René Artois in occupied France.

In this production, adapted especially for the stage, you’ll see all your favourite TV characters, including René’s tone-deaf wife Edith, Michelle of the Resistance and the Gestapo officer Herr Flick.

Unlucky René gets involved in one absurd situation after another, including the scene where he tries to hide the painting The Fallen Madonna with the Big Boobies in some knockwurst sausages.

Kevin Fraser, the theatre’s artistic director says: ‘’ Allo ‘Allo is without doubt one of the best and funniest British TV comedies of all time. The cast have had a great deal of fun practising the French accents as well as rehearsing the many comical scenes.

‘However, like many of the best comedies, the story reflects a serious side of life; and the German occupation of France was no laughing matter.’