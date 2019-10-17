Avril Lavigne UK tour 2019: tickets, presale details and date for London O2 show

Pop-rock star Avril Lavigne has added on a series of stops to her world tour, including a date in London.

The tour announcement comes in the wake of a US tour promoting her Head Above Water album, which was released in February earlier this year and featured singles Head Above Water, Tell Me It's Over and Dumb Blonde.

And the singer, who first shot to fame in 2002 with punk-pop track Sk8er Boi, is set to perform in London and then Manchester in April of next year, more than a year after the album's release.

Prior to UK performances the Complicated singer has dates lined up for Milan, Amsterdam, Paris and Brussels slated, along with a whole host of further European performances.

'Exactly what I needed'

Avril Lavigne revealed the news in an interview with Live Nation, admitting that the tour had brought her "so much happiness".

"We had the most amazing time performing on the US Head Above Water Tour!! I can’t believe how quickly it went by," she said. "Seeing all your faces each night and feeling your energy was exactly what I needed."

"I truly missed being up on stage, singing with you and this has brought me so much happiness which is why I’m even more excited to announce that I’ll be taking the Head Above Water Tour worldwide next year with dates in Europe, Japan, China and Southeast Asia!"

Full list of European tour dates

March 16, 2020 - Milan, Italy Fabrique

March 18, 2020 - Brussels, Belgium Forest National

March 19, 2020 - Offenbach, Germany Stadthalle Offenbach

March 20, 2020 - Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

March 22, 2020 - Vienna, Austria Gasometer

March 23, 2020 - Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus

March 26, 2020 - Paris, France L’Olympia

March 28, 2020 - Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle

March 29, 2020 - Cologne, Germany Palladium

March 30, 2020 - Munich, Germany Zenith

April 1, 2020 - London, UK O2 Brixton Academy

April 2, 2020 - Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

Where can I purchase tickets?

Tickets for the the London date are available to buy on pre-sale at livenation.com. In order to gain access to pre-sale tickets sign up with the ticket vendor here.

Alternatively wait for the general sale which gets underway at 9am on Friday (October 18), with tickets again available at Live Nation.

Set-list

Here's what Avril Lavigne played on the final night of her US tour, courtesy of setlist.fm.

Head Above Water

My Happy Ending

What the Hell

Complicated

Warrior

Breakaway (Kelly Clarkson cover)

Keep Holding On

Don't Tell Me

Hello Kitty

Girlfriend

Dumb Blonde

He Wasn't

Sk8er Boi

Encore:

I Fell in Love With the Devil

I'm With You