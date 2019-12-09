Bastille at The Pyramids Centre, Southsea REVIEW: 'They really do sound just like they do on the radio'

The first time I saw British four-piece Bastille live was on a hot day in 2013, as the sun was setting at the Isle of Wight festival.

So seeing them on a cold, rainy Sunday in December at a leisure centre had a lot to live up to.

But once the energetic frontman Dan Smith jumped onto the stage and the band opened their set with new album Doom Days’ first track, Quarter Past Midnight, the winter blues melted away and suddenly it felt more like a Friday night.

They then proceeded to play Doom Days in its entirety.

Dan showed off his vocal talents during Divide, which had everyone in the room swaying their phone torches in the air – of course, lighters are so 1970s (and also a bit of a fire hazard).

Bastille are one of those bands who surprise you whenever they perform live – they really do sound just like they do on the radio.

The second half of their set saw them perform their more mainstream and older classics such as Warmth and I Miss You, as well as a slightly heavier version of their new single, their cover of REO Speedwagon’s Can’t Fight This Feeling from this year’s John Lewis Christmas ad.

They even got everyone in the audience to sit down during Rhythm of The Night, before jumping up into dance for the chorus – something I’m told is a recurring feature of their gigs.

But the best part, for me, was when Dan walked through the crowd while performing their huge 2018 hit Happier and stopped dead in front of me to sing the chorus. Major fangirl alert.

We were pretty much chest-to-chest singing and jumping together.

The band then rounded off the set perfectly with the song which broke them in 2013, Pompeii, which left the whole audience in high spirits.

They say a Sunday well spent brings a week of content. Well, thanks to Bastille my week is going to be fabulous!