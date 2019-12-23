Beauty and the Beast, Ferneham Hall, Fareham: Review

Have your say

PANTO season is always a special time of year in the theatre world.

Children flock in their droves to the theatre as actors, actresses, dancers and musicians get the chance to let their hair down and have some fun.

Fun is exactly what was had by everyone at Ferneham Hall in Fareham, as Beauty and the Beast was performed in the last panto before the theatre’s closure.

The show was filled with fun and laughter, perfectly toeing the line between cheesy children’s puns and more mature jokes for the parents and grandparents.

At the centre of this humour was Dame Dotty, played by West End star Michael Neilson, whose renowned stage presence allowed him to shine alongside Kevin James’ Potty Pierre as a highly-entertaining double act

The pair’s improv work also had the audience chuckling throughout.

But special mention has to go to Beauty and the Beast themselves, Charlotte Christensen and Matt Lapinskas, whose standout performances truly wowed the crowds.

Christensen’s angelic singing fluttered over the audience, providing beautiful solo moments on stage.

Meanwhile, Lapinskas’ EastEnders background led to a stellar acting performance, with some exceptional make-up and costume work on his Beast outfit.

The show had modern songs adapted for the classic tale, with a standout performance of Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy by Nicki French (Malevolent), which was belted out with incredible gusto.

The young dancers were also superb, making the most of performing on stage with such big-name stars.

It’s a shame that Ferneham Hall is closing, but this was the perfect send-off. Until January 5 – see fernehamhall.co.uk.