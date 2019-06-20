Bedhampton choir set to delight audience with charity summer concert

SINGERS from Bedhampton will be bringing the sounds of summer to an annual concert showcasing their talents.

Folks in Harmony are putting on a variety performance titled Midsummer Madness on Saturday, June 29 at 7.30pm.

Based at The Church of the Resurrection in Penrhyn Avenue, Drayton, the programme will include classical music, poetry, solos and singing from mixed group Octangle and ladies group, B Natural.

The concert features songs from classic pop, musicals and folk, and resident arranger and co-music director Peter Mumford said he takes delight in moving the melody around the different voice sections in his arrangements.

Profits from the concert will be donated to two charities close to the hearts of a couple of the choir members – Myaware, which supports people with myasthenia, and the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Bass David Lockyer chose Myaware because his granddaughter was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis when she was only 14, an autoimmune disease which causes muscle weakness, extreme tiredness and affects speaking, smiling and swallowing.

Tenor Lin Longhurst, who selected the RNIB, said: ‘The charity did a lot for my aunt when she had failing eyesight. I also receive treatment for glaucoma, and can see first-hand how many people are affected by eye conditions. I think it is a very worthy cause.’

During the interval the audience will be treated to summer spritzers and ice creams which are included in the ticket price of £8.

For more information phone (023) 9236 6508 or visit www.folksinharmony.co.uk