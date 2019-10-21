Blast Off Tour 2020: how to get tickets to the retro festival

A new tour organised by retro radio station KISStory will take you back to the 90s and 00s when it hits the road next year.

The station plays “old skool anthems”, and the line-up for the Blast Off! Tour looks to be full of forgotten classics and nostalgic bangers.

The tour will be taking in nine UK towns and cities in March 2020, and calls into London on Friday 13 March, when its acts pull up to the O2 Arena.

Who will be playing?

The bill will be hosted by hip hop icon Fatman Scoop, and will feature performances from ‘Hot in Here’ singer Nelly, Caribbean crooner Shaggy and ‘Push It’ singers Salt N Pepa.

Blu Cantrell - who collaborated with Sean Paul for the track ‘Breathe’ in 2003 - and ‘Lady Marmalade’ singer Mya will also be appearing alongside So Solid Crew members Lisa Maffia and MC Romeo.

UK Garage pioneer MC DT and the British duos Oxide & Neutrino, DJ Luck & MCNeat and Sweet Female Attitude round off a packed roster, and the posters are even promising a special surprise guest.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for the show can be booked from AXS, with prices starting at just £66.75.

What are the other tour dates?

If you can’t make it to the London leg of the Blast Off! Tour, you might consider catching it elsewhere.

The rest of the dates are as follows:

2 March – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

3 March – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

5 March - First Direct Arena, Leeds

6 March – Manchester Arena

7 March – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

8 March – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

10 March – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

12 March – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham