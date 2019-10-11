British Sea Power, Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, REVIEW: 'A pulsating set from an undoubted national treasure'

British Sea Power have been ploughing their own unique furrow of quintessential English indie-pop since the release of their debut album Decline of British Sea Power in 2003.

Now several albums in they have built up their own self-financed cottage industry and gained a large loyal following along the way.

In a packed Wedgewood Rooms, the stage looks like Keydell Nurseries, large shrubs adorn the stage – hardly surprising with tracks like Spring Has Sprung and Blossom prominent in the set.

Originally from Cumbria, but now based in Brighton, brothers Jan and Hamilton Wilkinson form the axis of the band, sharing vocal duties. But it's guitarist Martin Noble who shines with an exquisite performance.

It's a brooding start with minimal lighting and without so much as a 'Hello Portsmouth.' The band finally pick up the pace with the superb Remember Me. Then something quite unexpected happens, the most incongurous moshpit I have seen this year, full of 50 year olds who frankly should know better. It's hardly Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, but an impressive sight nonetheless. Even lead-singer Jan joins in the fun with a quick crowd surf. I was told there could be a dancing bear from an inside source, to finish the set (don't ask) but sadly it didn't appear. Not that the crowd seemed to mind, content with a pulsating set from an undoubted national treasure. ​​​​​​​