Bugsy Malone, Kings Theatre, Southsea, REVIEW: ‘Easter fun the whole family can enjoy’

Bugsy Malone is always difficult to classify. The 1976 film is part musical, part action-romp, part family-friendly film, but paying homage to the gangster film is a young audience, which may never have seen it.

But the stage adaptation keeps all the fun, action and silliness in and manages to entertain the whole audience.

Many of the younger audience members have obviously been shown the film by nostalgic parents, as they chuckle in the all the right places, laugh when someone gets ‘splurged’ with a whipped-cream tommy gun (or a custard pie to the face in this innocent version of a mob ‘hit’), and sing along to all the songs which have been faithfully transported from the source material.

The cast is made up of younger performers of seemingly all ages, some of the smaller actors dwarfed by their older cast members but all turning in fantastic performances.

Special mention must be said of Rosie Hollins who plays the disillusioned but hopeful janitor-cum-dancer Fizzy, who has a singing voice that fills the theatre, as well as speakeasy owner Fat Sam, played by Harrison Crangle, who manages to elicit a laugh from every line with his wonderfully comedic delivery.

But everyone both on and off-stage deserves congratulations for putting together such an enthralling show.

With songs, dancing, comedy, drama and a fine line in making a mess on stage, this is Easter fun the whole family can enjoy.

Just make sure you don’t sit too close to the front or you may get splurged!