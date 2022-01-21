The new Chicken Run movie, named Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, is set to hatch exclusively on streaming platform Netflix.

The long-awaited sequel comes nearly 22 years after the original Chicken Run, which saw Rocky the rooster and Ginger the chicken attempt to escape the chicken farm before Ginger is made into a meat pie.

Here is everything you need to know about Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget:

When will Dawn of the Nugget be released?

Netflix has not announced an official release date for the next instalment of Chicken Run yet, but it has been confirmed that the film will air in 2023.

Who is in the cast?

The new stop-motion movie will feature the same characters as the original film, but some actors will not be returning for the sequel.

Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson will not be returning as the voices of Ginger and Rocky as they have been replaced by Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi.

Dawn of the Nugget will introduce a new character called Molly (voiced by Bella Ramsey), who is the daughter of Ginger and Rocky.

The returning cast includes Jane Horrocks as Babs, Imelda Staunton as Bunty, and Lynn Ferguson as Mac.

Aardman Animations, the creators of Chicken Run, have also confirmed that Josie Sedgwick-Davies, Romesh Ranganathan, David Bradley, Nick Mohammed, and Daniel Mays will be a part of the sequel.

What is the plot?

The new film will see Ginger, Rocky, and Molly, who now live on a peaceful island, come to face the dangers of the human world once more.

The synopsis for Dawn of the Nugget states that 'the whole of chicken-kind face a new and terrible threat', which means that Ginger and her family will have to return to the mainland once more.

From the title of the film, we can assume that instead of the threat of being made into a chicken pie, there is now the danger of becoming a chicken nugget.

Will there be a new Wallace and Gromit movie?

Aardman has also announced the return of film favourite, Wallace and Gromit.

The new movie, with a title to be confirmed, will see amateur inventor and cheese lover Wallace invent a new gnome.

Yet again, his long-suffering companion Gromit will be forced to pick up the pieces when the invention goes wrong.

A release date is yet to be confirmed for the movie but it will debut on the BBC in 2024 before coming to Netflix.

