Club Tropicana at Mayflower Theatre REVIEW: ' I wasn’t surprised to see the cast receive a deserved standing ovation'

Having watched the trailer in preparation for my visit, I didn’t have high hopes for Club Tropicana.

Surely, not even my soft spot for X Factor charmer, Joe McElderry, could save this one?

I’m not too proud to admit, I was wrong.

Think Love Island meets the Isle of Fernandos. The story won’t blow your mind but the cheeky, charming way it’s delivered makes this 80s bonanza a success.

It’s not a Wham! Musical; the title track doesn’t even feature. Instead, the show features a raft of songs from many artists such as Blondie, Bucks Fizz, Depeche Mode and The Communards.

McElderry is almost unrecognisable as flamboyant entertainments manager Garry; the confidence oozing from the leading man is a far cry from the shy 18-year old who captured hearts on ITV’s talent show 10 years ago.

Kate Robbins was a clear crowd favourite with her hilarious portrayal of Consuela. The Spitting Image star squeezed in numerous impressions of ’80s stars.

Neil McDermott (EastEnders’ Ryan Malloy) and Amelle Berrabah (Sugababes) also impressed.

The vocals were phenomenal across the board.

After laughing at the relentless sexual innuendo from start to finish, I wasn’t surprised to see the cast receive a deserved standing ovation.

If you’re an ’80s music fan and still Making Your Mind Up, I encourage you to go.

Until Saturday.