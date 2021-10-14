Coldplay are back with a brand new album and world tour. Picture: SJM Concerts

The chart-toppers will be hitting the road in 2022 in support of their album Music of the Spheres.

The band have pledged that this tour will be as sustainable and low carbon as possible.

H.E.R is set to be the support act for the tour, with London Grammar supporting on selected dates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about the Music of the Spheres World Tour:

When and where will they be touring?

On the evening of their new album release, Music of the Spheres, Coldplay have announced an accompanying global stadium tour for 2022.

Coldplay are set to tour in numerous locations across the world.

The tour will start in March 2022 in San Jose, Costa Rica and then the tour will end on September 10 with the final show at Rock in Rio Festival which is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Here are the dates for the UK tour:August

London, UK- Wembley Stadium, August 12 (Support: H.E.R.)

London, UK- Wembley Stadium, August 13 (Support: H.E.R.)

London, UK- Wembley Stadium, August 16 (Support: London Grammar)

Glasgow UK- Hampden Park Stadium, August 23 (Support: H.E.R.)

The band have also teased that more dates could be coming soon.

How will the tour be sustainable?

Coldplay have promised that this will be their most sustainable tour yet.

In 2019, the band committed to making their future tours as environmentally beneficial as possible.

These commitments include:

-Cutting direct emissions by 50% compared to the band’s most recent tour (2016-17).

-They will power the show entirely by renewable, super-low emission energy - with solar installations at every venue, waste cooking oil, a kinetic stadium floor and kinetic bikes powered by fans.

-This power will be stored in the first ever mobile, rechargeable show battery (developed and made in partnership with BMW from recyclable BMW i3 batteries).

-Drawing down significantly more CO2 than the tour produces with a range of nature and technology-based solutions, including planting one tree for every ticket sold.

- They will provide each venue with a sustainability rider requesting best environmental practices.

-Coldplay will encourage fans to use low carbon transport to and from shows via the official tour app built by SAP, rewarding those who do with a discount at venues.

- They will ensure all merchandise is sustainably and ethically sourced.

- Coldplay will offer free drinking water and strive to eliminate plastic bottles at every venue.

- The band will put 10% of all earnings into a fund for environmental and socially-conscious causes, including ClientEarth, One Tree Planted and The Ocean Cleanup.

-They will establish a partnership with climate change experts at Imperial College London's Grantham Institute - Climate Change and the Environment to quantify the impact of the tour – both positively and negatively – on the environment

Coldplay have said: “we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis.

“So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.

"We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn.

"It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far.“If you'd like to come to a show and sing with us, we’re so excited to see you.”

When will tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the UK dates will go on sale on Friday, October 22 at 10am local time.

Those who have purchased the Music of the Spheres album via the Coldplay website will be able to access London and Glasgow tickets earlier than the general sale.

Coldplay fans can purchase tickets through ticketmaster.co.uk and gigsandtours.com.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.