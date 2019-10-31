Coming to Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea | Portsmouth outfit VCR and A VOID

Have your say

Portsmouth outfit VCR, who won the Youth Music Original Track award at the Youth Music Awards at Battersea Arts Centre, London, and this year's annual Showcase at The Wedge, are supporting A VOID next week.

The bands will play at the Wedgewood Rooms on November 7.

VCR are Josh Sanderson, a singer and rhythm guitarist, lead guitarist Sam Lewis, bassist Roddy Mead-Cecil and drummer Lewis Swainback.

Following their recent success VCR have been told their single, Circles, could potentially be released through Sony EMI or the Warner Music Group. Catch them supporting Parisian rock band, A VOID. wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.