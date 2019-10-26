Dick and Dom to star in one-off show at Portsmouth's Kings Theatre this week

CBBC legends Dick and Dom are coming to Portsmouth - for one night of madness.

The four time Bafta award-winners, who thrilled youngsters with their popular show In da Bungalow, will be appearing at the Kings Theatre on Tuesday October 29.

They will be going heads to head in their highly acclaimed Dick v Dom show, which includes splitting the audience in half so they can battle it out with interactive songs and games.

For those who are young enough to remember watching their show on Saturday mornings, there will also be plenty of bogies to make you feel nostalgic.

The show, which was a big hit at the Edinburgh Festival, will also include many of the classic sketches from the original television series.

Tickets cost £12 per person.

For more information and to book tickets go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.