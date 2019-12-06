Dua Lipa announces huge UK tour in 2020 - here's how to get tickets

Have your say

DUA Lipa has announced a huge new UK tour for next year – and will be playing some of the biggest venues in the country.

The Grammy winning pop star will be hitting the road through May and June in 2020 for the Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua Lipa. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

She will be playing shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham and other major cities.

Here’s what you need to know:

Where and when is Dua Lipa touring?

If you are thinking about going to one of the shows here is where she is playing:

- May 26 – The O2 - London

- May 27 – The O2 - London

- June 1 – Manchester Arena - Manchester

- June 4 – First Direct Arena - Leeds

- June 7 – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff

- June 10 – Arena Birmingham - Birmingham

- June 13 – Utilita Arena - Newcastle Upon Tyne

- June 15 – The SSE Hydro - Glasgow

When are tickets on sale?

They are available now and can be purchased from Ticketmaster and other ticketing websites.

How much do they cost?

For the show at The O2 in London seated tickets range from £41.50 to £87.40 each.

While standing tickets will set you back £64.85 per person.

Official Platinum Tickets range from £72.00 to £162.00.

Dua's House Party Package costs £274.00, Early Entry Package is £121.00 and Hot Ticket Package is £143.00.