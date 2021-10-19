Maisie Smith, who plays Tiffany Butcher, is one of the cast members who will be leaving EastEnders this year.

We have said hello and goodbye to many iconic characters over the past year.

Some residents who walk the streets of Walford, such as Ian Beale have been in the show for 36 years and have had many memorable storylines that involved murder, death, lies and love.

Many characters have also had short stints on the show but still carried a great impact when it come to the goings on in Walford.

Here are the EastEnders characters that have left and returned to Walford recently:

Who is leaving the show this year?

Tiffany Butcher (played by Maisie Smith)

Tiffany Butcher will be exiting Albert Square this year.

Actress Maisie will be leaving the show to take on new ventures in her acting and influencer career.

Maisie has been on the show on and off for the last 13 years.

Tiffany Butcher is the daughter of Bianca Jackson and Ricky Butcher.

She was recently involved in a break up story line with husband Keegan Baker after her cheated on her with friend, Dotty Cotton.

Maisie took part in BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing last year but lost out on the glitterball to comedian, Bill Bailey.

Stacey Slater (played by Lacey Turner)

Stacey will bow out of Walford again at the end of the year due to actress Lacey being pregnant with her second child.

The door will be left open for Stacey's return, could this see her rekindle her love with Martin Fowler?

Ian Beale (played by Adam Woodyatt)

Ian Beale is an original character on the show, having graced the Square for the last 36 years.

Actor Adam Woodyatt is taking an 'extended break' from the show.

The last time Ian was on our screens was when he threw his phone in a bin and walked away from Walford after a showdown with Sharon Watts.

Kush Kazemi (played by Davood Ghadami)

Kush Kazemi has also left the Square after six year's on the show.

EastEnders bosses confirmed that Kush will depart the show when actor Davood's contract has ended.

Habiba Ahmed (played by Rukku Nahar)

Habiba had a tricky time on Albert Square after her boyfriend Jags Panesar was sent to prison for 'assaulting' Martin Fowler, even though it was his brother Vinny who committed the crime.

Habiba walked away from Albert Square in an abrupt exit this year.

Max Branning (played by Jake Wood)

Actor Jake Wood has also left the show after gracing Walford for the last 15 years.

Character Max Branning has not been killed off so there could potentially be a return to the Square for the Walford icon.

Max has been involved with many intense and iconic storylines such as the infamous affair with daughter-in-law Stacey Fowler, being accused of murdering Lucy Beale and being buried alive by ex-wife Tanya Branning.

Bernie Taylor (played by Clair Norris)

Lovable Bernie will be leaving the Square temporarily this year.

Bernie is set to be involved in a major storyline as she is currently a surrogate for Rainie and Stuart Highway.

It is not yet known what her exit storyline is.

Mo Harris (played by Laila Morse)

Viewers saw Mo Harris leave the Square earlier this year after 21 years on and off the show.

‘Big Mo’ left Albert Square to jet off on a cruise with Fat Elvis in June.

Not all is lost for Mo as the door has been left open for her return to Walford.

Who will be returning to EastEnders?

Janine Butcher (played by Charlie Brooks)

Janine was last on Albert Square seven years ago but she has made a dramatic return to Walford this year.

In her 2014 exit, she left for Paris to pick up her young daughter Scarlett.

She has had many iconic storylines on the show in previous years, such as when she pushed Barry Evans off a cliff after she confessed that she only showed interest in him due to his wealth.

Janine has recently returned to the Square and is trying to stay out of trouble to prove to daughter that she has changed her villainous ways, but how long will it last?

Nancy Carter (played by Maddy Hill)

Daughter to Mick and Linda Carter, Nancy has made a return to the show this year.

She has recently been involved in a storyline where she was hit by a car but the drama is only just beginning for the Carter family..

Lee Carter (played by Danny-Boy Hatchard)

Lee Carter was last seen on the Square back in 2017 and departed due to his battle with depression.

He returned to Walford for a short period in December 2020 where he told his parents, Mick and Linda, that he would return next Christmas.

Could a return be on the cards for Lee Carter in this year's Christmas storyline?

Sonia Fowler (played by Natalie Cassidy)

Sonia was seen in recent episodes as she visited her daughter Bex in India for a well needed break away from working as a nurse.

Sonia is set to return to the Square full time this year and could be bringing a family member with her...

Liam Butcher (played by Alfie Deegan)

Original actor James Forde has now been replaced by Alfie Deegan as the character of Liam Butcher.

Tiffany's brother has made a return after living in Germany with dad Ricky for the last few years.

Liam is back to support his sister but is he keeping secrets?

You can keep up with the drama on EastEnders every week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Monday and Friday’s episodes air at 8pm, whilst Tuesday and Thursday’s episodes air at 7.30pm.

