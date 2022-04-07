Eid al-Fitr, which means ‘Feast of Breaking the Fast’ in English, is one of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam.

The celebration marks the end of the Islamic holy month, Ramadan, where Muslims fast for 30 days during sunlight hours.

Eid al-Adha falls a few months later on the Islamic calendar.

Here's everything you need to know about Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha 2022:

When is Eid al-Fitr 2022?

In the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Fitr takes place on the first day of Shawwal.

In the Gregorian calendar, the day moves forward each year by 10-11 days due to the Islamic month beginning on the new crescent moon when sighted by religious authorities.

This year, Eid al-Fitr is expected to fall on May 2, which is immediately after Ramadan.

Ramadan is typically no longer than 30 days as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

How to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

There is a particular salat, or prayer, which is made up of two rakats, or units, that is generally performed in a large hall or an open field.

In the Hanafi school of Sunni Islam, the salat should only be performed in a congregation and features six additional Takbirs, or the action of raising one's hands to the ears while saying 'Allahu Akbar'.

Allahu Akbar means 'God is the greatest'.

After prayer, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with a feast of treats as families and friends gather to exchange gifts and money.

When is Eid al-Adha 2022?

Eid al-Adha, or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’, is sometimes known as Greater Eid or Big Eid.

This Muslim holiday signifies the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as ordered by Allah.

This year, Eid al-Adha will take place between July 9 and July 13.

The date for the holiday changes slightly each year as according to the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

In commemoration of Allah intervening and providing the prophet with a lamb to sacrifice instead of his son, animals are ritually sacrificed.

One third of the meat is eaten by the family and the rest is given to those who need it in the community.

How to wish someone a Happy Eid

The most common phrase used to wish someone a Happy Eid is Eid Mubarak.

This is an Arabic phrase that translates to ‘blessed feast/festival’.