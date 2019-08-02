Exclusive chance to see a preview of The Kings Theatre's pantomime, Aladdin

THE News has teamed up with The Kings Theatre to offer our readers the chance to see an exclusive free preview of this year’s panto.

Two-hundred lucky people will get to be the first to see the stars of their 2019 show, Aladdin, in action, on Monday, August 12.

All of the show’s leads will be taking part in the preview in full costume.

Shane Lynch of multi-platinum chart-toppers Boyzone leads the star-studded cast as the wicked Abanazar.

He is joined by The Voice’s Lucy Kane as Princess Jasmine, Phats and Small singer Ben Ofoedu as The Genie, West End star Dani Acors as The Spirit of The Ring and children’s presenter Mike Goble as Wishee Washee.

And Jack Edwards, creative director of The Kings is also returning to the stage, after scene-stealing roles as the dame in the venue’s past two pantos.

A seasoned star of the stage, both locally and in the West End, Jack will be hosting this special event.

This year he plays Widow Twankey and said: ‘We’re thrilled to be able to offer News readers the chance to bring their families along to this exclusive sneaky “peking” of this year’s panto, Aladdin.’

The Kings’ CEO Paul Woolf added: ‘Our panto is a Portsmouth institution loved by all ages and we are proud to produce this event in-house with our local team.

‘I’m delighted that we are giving our community the opportunity to see our panto cast including Shane Lynch from Boyzone in action at our launch and for them to hear about our plans to make this the best Kings panto ever.’

All you need to do is email panto@kingsportsmouth.co.uk with your name and how many tickets you would like, to a maximum of four.

Tickets are free, but it is first-come, first-served, so you had better get in quick.

If you are successful, you will need to come to the theatre, in Albert Road, Southsea, to collect your tickets from the box office. Please arrive at 1.45pm on August 12.

The showcase, followed by a Q&A with the cast, takes place from 2-3pm.

Aladdin runs from December 11 to January 5. For tickets go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.