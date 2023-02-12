AFTER January seemingly lasting forever, it feels like the February half term has then come around rather suddenly.
Here’s our pick of some of the family-friendly events, shows and arts and crafts workshops taking place over the coming week, with something to please all budgets.
First up is Professor Slug’s House of Bugs – a show all about bugs.
Professor Slug is an eccentric expert on invertebrates who helps bugs out with their buggy problems – and you can too!
But can you help solve these problems before the Queen Bee arrives? This interactive show is packed full of colourful puppets, catchy songs, and educational info.
It is at Ashcroft Arts Centre in Fareham on Saturday, February 18 at 2pm. Tickets £8, £28 for a family of four.
1. The Tap Dancing Mermaid
Gather round for the Moon’s magical story about a tippetty-top tap dancer who he has been watching at night.
Marina Skippett creeps out of her house every night to dance to the sounds of the sea. She can’t tap dance at home any more since her evil aunty banned it. But then, Marina meets a mysterious boy swimming in the sea and her life is never the same again...
The Tap Dancing Mermaid is at The Spring, Havant on February 17 at 11am and 2.30pm. Tickets £3. Go to thespring.co.uk
Photo: Kai Taylor
2. The Three Billy Goats Gruff
On a grassy hill, in the middle of the countryside, there lived Three Billy Goats Gruff.
Join those three billy goats on their wild adventure as they bravely cross the rickety bridge to greener pastures. But who will they meet along the way as they trip-trap over the bridge? With catchy songs, funky dances to clap along to and a rapping Troll this interactive, family fun show is at New Theatre Royal Portsmouth on Sunday, February 19 at 1pm. Tickets £14.50.
Go to https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/
Photo: PR
3. Morgan & West: Unbelievable Science
Morgan & West present captivating chemistry, phenomenal physics, and bonkers biology in a fun for all the family science extravaganza!
Magicians, time travellers and all-round spiffing chaps Morgan & West have a secret past – they are genuine, bona fide, legitimately qualified scientists, and are bringing their love of enlightenment to the stage.
They are at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth on Thursday, February 16 at 2pm. Tickets from £13.
Go to newtheatreroyal.com
Photo: PR
4. Port Solent Kids' Club
Port Solent will be conjuring up some amazing magic for young visitors and their families at its popular, free Kids Club.
Silly Scott will get everybody laughing at his crazy comedy magic show on Tuesday February 14 at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, and there’s the chance for everyone to get crafty at The Creation Station from 11am to 4pm. Then on Thursday there’s a disco party – dress up and take part in fun and games on the dance floor at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Go to portsolent.com. Silly Scott entertains at the Port Solent half term kids club with twins L-R Sian and Bethan Jones 4
Photo: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com