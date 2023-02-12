1 . The Tap Dancing Mermaid

Gather round for the Moon’s magical story about a tippetty-top tap dancer who he has been watching at night. Marina Skippett creeps out of her house every night to dance to the sounds of the sea. She can’t tap dance at home any more since her evil aunty banned it. But then, Marina meets a mysterious boy swimming in the sea and her life is never the same again... The Tap Dancing Mermaid is at The Spring, Havant on February 17 at 11am and 2.30pm. Tickets £3. Go to thespring.co.uk

Photo: Kai Taylor