Feeder,  Pyramids Centre, Southsea, REVIEW: 'Our city really seems to love them'

The Cardiff powerhouse that is Feeder opened their UK tour promoting new album Tallulah at one of their favourite venues, The Pyramids, in one of their favourite cities, Portsmouth.

Their set was overflowing with new material from an album described by reviewers as their best in years, and based on the live debuts of Shapes And Sounds, Windmill and the positively mighty Kyoto, the feedback is bang on.

The second half of the show is full of hits like Buck Rogers, Just A Day and Come Back around, reminding you just how regularly Feeder blasted their way into the charts at the turn of the century.

It’s fitting that Tallulah has had similar success, cracking the top five in the album charts. Frontman Grant Nicholas expresses the band’s gratitude to a sold out Pyramids, sold out by some of the most dedicated fan base in rock.

Feeder are a band you stick with, because they stick with you.

As we’re shuffling out into the cold autumn night, I notice a man wearing a 2005 tour T-shirt.

The last venue on that tour? The Pyramids, Portsmouth.

Feeder really do love our city, and our city really seems to love them.