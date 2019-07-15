Four Folds Law at The Barn, Milton REVIEW: 'Their latest incarnation has got a great deal of promise'

The Stone Birds have got a lot going in their groove-based rock.

Their frontman has got the vocal chops, and they’re all obviously technically good players, with some interesting ‘70s-rock indebted riffs.

With less than 10 gigs under their belts, they’re definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Next up, Calaveras are experienced pros. Their original material is catchy indie-rock, but their cover of The Verve’s Bittersweet Symphony is a ballsy move – they play with it just enough originality, the slide guitar is a nice touch – and it get’s the whole crowd involved.

When the wallpaper is peeling because of the heat, and the headliners are handing out ice-pops during their support it’s a measure of just how hot it is. It’s sweltering in The Barn.

But Four Folds Law aren’t afraid of breaking into a bit of a sweat.

These boys have been around for a while in one guise or another, but their latest incarnation has got a great deal of promise.

They’re here to promote their new EP, and all of its songs get an outing, as do plenty of their choice older tunes.

New boy Scott Metherell, on guitar, whips out some impressive licks.

The EP’s lead track Strong is already a singalong and its brief detour into The Beatles’ Hey Jude is a fun diversion.

And the finale of old single Gun Shy has a healthy chunk of the crowd jumping around and hollering along, word perfect.

This chapter of the band is off to a flying start – here’s to greater things to come.