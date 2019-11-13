Friends cast in talks for one-off reunion special to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary

The cast of Friends are in talks to reunite for a one-off special, according to reports in the US.

All six of the core stars – so Ross, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Chandler and Phoebe – would return along with the creators of the show as it continues to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The reunion would be for an unscripted special according to the Hollywood Reporter.

However the website also warns that a deal is far from done and say that sources told them that ‘agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out’.

READ MORE: Vue cinema at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth will screen three Friends marathons

But according to the Hollywood Reporter’s sources Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer would all feature in the reunion if it goes ahead – and that it would be a one-off special not a reboot.

Aniston shot down talks of a reboot of Friends earlier this year but did tell Ellen DeGeneres: ‘We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're working on something.’

The talks are for the Friends special to air on HBO Max the new streaming service set to launch in the United States in 2020 – featuring content from HBO, creators of Game of Thrones and other hit shows, and WarnerMedia’s library including WarnerBros.

READ MORE: Friends actor David Schwimmer releases hilarious video ‘proving’ Ross wasn’t suspect behind theft

However it does not appear as if there are any plans currently to launch HBO Max in the UK, HBO and Sky have recently penned a new deal which will see the network’s shows continue to air on Sky Atlantic through to 2024.

While Variety reports that the new agreement also gives Sky content from Warner Bros. and from Turner channels.

Sky has its own streaming service Now TV which operates in United Kingdom and Ireland as well as in Italy, while a similar service called Sky Ticket operates in Germany and Austria.

Friends is currently available for streaming on Netflix in the UK.