Goodwood’s Three Friday Nights to star MK, Gorgon City and Disciples

INTERNATIONAL dance music stars MK, Gorgon City and Disciples have been named today as the acts playing at this year’s Three Friday Nights at Goodwood.

Expect a fantastic night of house anthems as MK takes to the stage on June 7. US producer, remixer, DJ and Area 10 label boss, Marc Kinchen (MK) holds an impressive back-catalogue that includes more than 500 titles bearing the stamp of his signature style. MK’s live mixes have covered chart-toppers including Sam Smith, Pharrell, Rudimental and Ellie Goulding. He has brought his unique sound to millions worldwide, and is best recognised for hits such as Back & Forth and 17.

Best known for their platinum single Ready For Your Love, Gorgon City have established themselves as one of the most influential acts around and they take to the decks on June 14.

Over the past five years their blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals has led them to stellar success. The duo have collaborated with the likes of Clean Bandit, Jess Glynn and Jennifer Hudson. Goodwood’s music crowd can expect an unmissable night of thumping tunes coming from the Parade Ring.

And finally, consistently gracing the charts since 2013 with their house-techno anthems, Disciples have released some of the most unforgettable tunes including On Their Mind and They Don’t Know. The South London trio hit number two on the charts with world-renowned producer Calvin Harris for their single How Deep Is Your Love. On June 21, Goodwood Racecourse will get to experience some of the huge hits which have become a staple of the clubbing scene.

Three Friday Nights at Goodwood is known for being one of the most exciting series of events to take place on the south coast, with DJ sets following an evening of horseracing. After the last race has been run and the sun sets, the Parade Ring transforms into a laser-lit dancefloor and the atmosphere is ignited for three unforgettable nights.

Gorgon City are at one of Goodwood's Three Friday Nights on June 14

Among the big names to play in previous years are Pete Tong, Steve Aoki, Sister Bliss of Faithless, Zane Lowe and Chase & Status.

It is presented in conjunction with Now TV.

Adult tickets start from £35, with juniors (13-17) starting from £26.25.

Hospitality packages start from £102. Tickets are available at Goodwood.com or by calling (01243) 755055