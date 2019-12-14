Guns N' Roses announce huge UK show in 2020 - Here's how to get tickets

GUNS N’ Roses have announced that they are returning to the UK for a huge show next year.
The legendary rockers will be embarking on a European tour next summer which will include a stop in London.
Axl Rose, Slash and the band will be rocking out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May 2020.
READ MORE: Nutcracker at New Theatre Royal REVIEW: Christmas classic leaves audiences wowed
If you want to see Guns N’ Roses or know someone who would, here’s what you need to know:
Where are they playing?
The band are playing shows across the continent and in London next summer.
This includes:
- May 20 – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo De Alges
- May 23 – Seville, Spain – Estadio Benito Villamarin
- May 26 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion
- May 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 2 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
- June 6 – Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival
- June 9 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium
- June 12 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks Festival
- June 14 – Berne, Switzerland – Stade de Suisse
- June 17 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
- June 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – Letnany Airport
- June 21 – Landgraaf, Holland – Pinkpop Festival
- June 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park Concert Series
Is there a pre-sale?
Yes for the UK show there will be a pre-sale.
This will begin on Monday at 9am.
READ MORE: Voting for The Guide Awards has hit halfway - have you had your say yet?
The Nightrain pre-sale can be accessed by members of the Nightrain – you can sign up and join on Guns N’ Roses website to gain access.
For more details about the Nightrain pre-sale click this link here.
When does general sale begin?
If you are not a Nightrain member – then general sale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, December 18 - a week before Christmas so perfect time to sort out a last minute present!
Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster, Live Nation and other major ticketing websites.