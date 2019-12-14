Guns N' Roses announce huge UK show in 2020 - Here's how to get tickets

GUNS N’ Roses have announced that they are returning to the UK for a huge show next year. 

The legendary rockers will be embarking on a European tour next summer which will include a stop in London. 

Guns N' Roses have announced a huge show in London. Picture: EDUARDO VALENTE/AFP via Getty Images

Axl Rose, Slash and the band will be rocking out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May 2020. 

If you want to see Guns N’ Roses or know someone who would, here’s what you need to know: 

Where are they playing? 

The band are playing shows across the continent and in London next summer. 

This includes: 

- May 20 – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo De Alges 

- May 23 – Seville, Spain – Estadio Benito Villamarin 

- May 26 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

- May 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 

- June 2 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

- June 6 – Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival 

- June 9 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium 

- June 12 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks Festival 

- June 14 – Berne, Switzerland – Stade de Suisse

- June 17 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy 

- June 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – Letnany Airport 

- June 21 – Landgraaf, Holland – Pinkpop Festival 

- June 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park Concert Series 

Is there a pre-sale? 

Yes for the UK show there will be a pre-sale. 

This will begin on Monday at 9am. 

The Nightrain pre-sale can be accessed by members of the Nightrain – you can sign up and join on Guns N’ Roses website to gain access. 

For more details about the Nightrain pre-sale click this link here. 

When does general sale begin? 

If you are not a Nightrain member – then general sale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, December 18 - a week before Christmas so perfect time to sort out a last minute present! 

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster, Live Nation and other major ticketing websites. 