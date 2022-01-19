Harry Styles announces new Wembley Stadium show for Love on Tour: Here's how to get tickets, when the show is, what songs he'll play, and who is supporting

The multi-platinum recording artist’s colossal 32-city outing includes three in the UK, with Wembley on Saturday, June 18, Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on June 11, and Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, June 15.

The tour will continue in July with rescheduled arena dates in Europe, as well as a new show at Accor Arena in Paris, before concluding in Latin America later this year.

Special guests include Mitski on the UK dates, Arlo Parks in Dublin, Wolf Alice on select European dates and Koffee across all Latin American dates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Styles, has announced that he will embark on a world tour - called Love On Tour. Picture: Aurore Marechal/PA Wire

All existing tickets for rescheduled shows will remain valid.

Ticket holders for the 2020 UK Arena tour dates will be refunded and receive an exclusive access presale to ensure priority access to the new performance at Glasgow, Manchester, and London. Ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent with details.

Tickets for the new shows go on general sale 9am on Friday, January 28 at LiveNation.co.uk.

The former One Direction singer’s self-titled debut solo album became one of the world’s top-10 best selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history.

His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released.

Since launching his solo career he has won two Brit awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award an American Music Award and many others.

His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in September 2021 in Las Vegas – packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi.

The tour will be following all local and public health guidelines as well as venue protocols set forth at the time of each show.

Fans are encouraged to visit their local venue’s website ahead of each show for the latest health and safety details and requirements for their date.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron