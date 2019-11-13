Harry Styles announces UK tour for 2020 - here's how to get tickets

Have your say

POP sensation Harry Styles has announced that he will embark on a UK tour next year.

The former One Direction singer will be playing shows across the country in support of his forthcoming second solo record, Fine Line.

Harry Styles has announced a 2020 UK tour. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Fans will be able to see Love On Tour at some of the biggest venue’s in the country including the O2 Arena in London.

Tickets go on sale soon and could make the perfect Christmas present if you know anyone who is a fan.

Here’s what you need to know:

When and where is Harry Styles touring?

The tour will start om Birmingham next April and concludes later in Glasgow later that month.

Here are all the tour dates:

- Birmingham – Arena Birmingham – April 15

- Sheffield – Flydsa Arena – April 17

- Dublin – 3Arena – April 19

- London – The O2 Arena – April 22 and April 23

- Manchester – Manchester Arena – April 25

- Glasgow – The SSE Hydro – April 26

Is there a pre-sale?

If fans pre-order Styles’ new album from his website in any format by 3pm on Sunday and you will get priority access to tickets for the UK tour next year – click this link here.

The pre-sale will begin at 10am on Monday, November 18.

When do tickets go on general sale?

After the pre-sale, the tickets for Harry Styles 2020 UK tour will go on general sale on Friday, November 22.

They will be available from 10am on November 22.

You can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster’s website by clicking this link here.

How much do tickets cost?

The price ranges from £45 to £75 excluding fees.

There are also VIP packages ranging from £149.50 to £159.50.