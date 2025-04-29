Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five tips how to stay safe in the sun at the number of outdoor concerts and festivals in the UK this summer.

Temperatures in the United Kingdom are set to soar over the May Bank Holiday.

While it might seem an idea time to get some well deserved sunrays, spare a thought to consider sun safety as Summer arrives.

Culture and Tickets writer Benjamin Jackson shares his advice after nearly 25 years attending music festivals and outdoor gigs, including many in New Zealand.

If the odd-sounding voice in the myriad of videos I've cut here didn't give it away, I'm not from 'around' these parts…

For some, I was born on the wrong side of the Pennines , but I spent the majority of my life growing up in New Zealand . And contrary to popular belief, it does rain there. However, the heat, particularly in the North Island, is very real.

Having spent formative years getting his sunburn slapped after music festivals, Benjamin Jackson offers his tips how to stay safe in the hot weather during the UK outdoor gig and festival season 2025. | Canva/Provided

Which meant that as a Kiwi kid, and later a music journalist there, I learned early on, along with many others, how to be sun-smart and avoid sunburn, sunstroke, and the more serious risks of melanomas and skin cancer.

These are all things that can seriously ruin your experience at UK festivals like Glastonbury or TRNSMT, or outdoor shows such as BST Hyde Park . And there's nothing worse than feeling the consequences of neglecting sun safety the day after – especially when that day after is yet another day of (hopefully) glorious summer weather.

So, what did this bogan learn from years of attending antipodean music festivals like Big Day Out and Laneway Festival , and shows at Western Springs or Tauranga ? Here are my five tips to stay safe in the UK's increasingly hot May 2025.

Staying safe in the heat at music festivals - tips from a sun-drenched Kiwi

The Kiwi Mantra - Slip, Slop, Slap

As a Kiwi kid, I fondly remember two public service adverts on TV growing up - McDonald’s ‘Make It Click’ and the classic ‘ Slip, Slop, Slap. ’ What does the latter entail you may ask?

It’s a pretty easy way to remember to ‘slip’ on a t-shirt, ‘slop’ on some sunscreen and ‘slap’ on a hat, to prevent getting sunburned (or worse) by the harsh elements - something that you should be doing in the warm weather, but admittedly when the sun’s out, everyone’s guns are out.

Drinking is good - but not jars of the strong stuff

Stay hydrated - that’s not saying drink as much alcohol as you like, that’s not staying hydrated at all.

Alcohol is a diuretic , meaning that when you drink, you're more likely to go to the toilet more, leading to a loss of fluids. Combine that with hot weather causing the body to sweat more, you're losing fluid at a much more rapid rate.

No one is saying to not have a good time and have a drink, but combine it with a lot of water or sports rehydration drinks, to avoid the dreaded post-event sunstroke and subsequent dramas that follow it.

Concrete is the enemy - protect yourself from above and below

This lesson was learned attending Laneway Festival, which was situated in the concrete jungles of Auckland’s CBD. While concentrating on the heat blaring from above, I didn’t consider the heat radiating from the concrete floor.

Unlike grass or soil, concrete doesn't dissipate this stored heat quickly . As the day wears on, and even after the sun starts to go down, the concrete continues to radiate the absorbed heat upwards. In urban environments or festival grounds with large concrete expanses, this radiated heat can significantly raise the ambient temperature at ground level, making it feel much hotter than the air temperature alone.

Think layers – including your footwear! While you're thinking about hats and sunscreen for the sun, remember the heat rising from concrete and hard surfaces. Choose footwear with thick soles to insulate your feet and help keep your overall body temperature down. Finding patches of grass or shade can offer a welcome respite from this ground-level heat.

Lighter is better - wear practical clothing

When it comes to staying cool and safe at hot festivals and gigs, ditch the trends that could put your health at risk - do you really need to stomp around in those New Rocks , for example?

Opt for loose-fitting clothing in light colours. Light colours reflect more sunlight, preventing it from being absorbed by your clothes and heating your body. Loose styles allow for better air circulation against your skin, helping sweat evaporate and keeping you cooler.

Think breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, or performance wear designed to wick away moisture. While that black band tee might look cool, it will absorb significantly more heat than a white or light-coloured one. Practicality over fashion is key to enjoying the event safely in the heat.

Pace yourself – it's a marathon, not a sprint

Remember, you've got a whole weekend of incredible music and experiences ahead of you! Don't go all out on the first night and risk burning out. This means pacing your alcohol consumption – alternate those drinks with plenty of water – and crucially, prioritize getting some good quality sleep each night.

Your body will thank you for it, allowing you to stay energized, hydrated, and fully enjoy everything the festival or gig has to offer right through to the very last set.

Think of it as a marathon, not a sprint, when it comes to your energy levels and overall well-being.

