THE Isle of Wight Festival has announced a string of headliners who will perform at next year’s edition from old favourites to a hot new star.

The festival will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1970 festival next year, which secured its place in pop culture history thanks to performances from Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Joni Mitchell and more.

Lewis Capaldi will headline the Isle of Wight Festival

For the 2020 edition, Lewis Capaldi and Lionel Richie will co-headline the Friday night with Snow Patrol and The Chemical Brothers on the Saturday before Duran Duran close the main stage on the Sunday night.

Capaldi drew a huge crowd when he performed at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth earlier this year.

Special guest Pete Tong will bring the spirit of the White Isle to Seaclose Park, as he closes the Main Stage on Friday night with his Ibiza Classics.

Snow Patrol and The Chemical Brothers will be joined by up-and-coming Geordie rocker Sam Fender and former X-Factor winner James Arthur on the Saturday.

READ MORE: Fans rave about Lewis Capaldi’s set at Victorious Festival 2019

Duran Duran, in a UK festival exclusive, will close the Main Stage on Sunday night. The British music icons and purveyors of triumphant pop music will see out the 2020 event in style.

Acts also announced today are (in alphabetical order): Becky Hill, Dido, Example, Happy Mondays, JC Stewart, Kaiser Chiefs, Maisie Peters, Primal Scream, Shed Seven, Sigma (DJ set), Supergrass, The Manor.

Lewis Capaldi said: said: ‘Buzzing to be playing The Isle of Wight Festival next year!!

‘Going to try and keep the other day clear so I can get a few scoops in after I play! See ya next year yaaaaaaas.’

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi reveals he wrote song in Gosport during Victorious Festival set

While Lionel Richie added: ‘I'm excited to be playing at The Isle of Wight Festival next summer. It's the first time I've performed at the festival and I can't think of a better way to start the summer!

‘It's a festival steeped in music history - Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones have all headlined and I'm honoured to be joining the esteemed list! See you all there.’

Tickets for The Isle of Wight Festival 2020 event are on sale from 9am on Friday.