The Prodigy were the headline billing on Friday night (June 21), with the band playing some of their iconic tracks such as Breathe, Out of Space and Firestarter. It brought a close to the first day of main stage action at the Isle of Wight Festival held in Seaclose Park in Newport. It was a day of incredible music as festival goers revelled in the sunshine.

Friday was packed full of great bands on the Main Stage with The K’s, The Darkness and Crowded House entertaining crowds through the day. Mike Skinner of The Streets played in the slot before Prodigy and got in amongst the crowd for parts of his performance. Crowds sang along to some his beloved tracks such a Dry Your Eyes and Fit But You Know It.

he Main Stage was not the only place to see legendary musicians. Johnny Marr of The Smiths, played some of the bands iconic songs as well as a number of his solo tracks from his large back catalogue. Before The Pretenders took to the stage with Johnny Marr joining them for a rendition of Don’t Get Me Wrong.

Here are 44 incredible photos of day 2 at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024:

1 . Isle of Wight Festival Day 2 Prodigy and The Streets shone on the Main Stage, while Johnny Marr and The Pretenders rocked the Big Top. The Isle of Wight Festival Day 2 saw festival goers revelling in the sun.Photo: IoW Festival Photo Sales

2 . Isle of Wight Festival Day 2 Prodigy and The Streets shone on the Main Stage, while Johnny Marr and The Pretenders rocked the Big Top. The Isle of Wight Festival Day 2 saw festival goers revelling in the sun.Photo: IoW Festival Photo Sales

3 . Isle of Wight Festival Day 2 Prodigy and The Streets shone on the Main Stage, while Johnny Marr and The Pretenders rocked the Big Top. The Isle of Wight Festival Day 2 saw festival goers revelling in the sun.Photo: IoW Festival Photo Sales

4 . Isle of Wight Festival Day 2 Prodigy and The Streets shone on the Main Stage, while Johnny Marr and The Pretenders rocked the Big Top. The Isle of Wight Festival Day 2 saw festival goers revelling in the sun.Photo: Sarah Louise BennettPhoto: IoW Festival Photo Sales