Jeremy Clarkson is launching a new show about farming.

The presenter and motoring expert will be plunged into the agricultural world for a year.

The new Amazon Prime production will chart his efforts to transform a corner of the Cotswolds.

In a video posted to Twitter Clarkson said: ‘I'm going to be spending the next year in the rain making a show about farming for Amazon Prime.

‘This means that people all over the world will be able to watch me using a thousand acres of the Cotswolds to make thousands of tons of beer and bread and vegetable oil and lamb chops and jumpers.’

