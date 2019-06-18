Jess Glynne 'partied until 7am with Spice Girls' before pulling out of Isle of Wight festival

POP star Jess Glynne ‘partied until 7am with the Spice Girls’ before pulling out of her performance at the Isle of Wight festival.

The ‘Rather Be’ singer canceled her set on Sunday night, with the reason being reported as ‘exhaustion’.

However the Mirror Online has reported that Glynne, who supported the Spice Girls at their Wembley Arena gig on Saturday night, was seen partying until the early hours of the morning.

According to the paper she was seen leaving Wembley Arena at 5am with a group of friends as well as Mel B, following an after party at Wembley.

The Mirror reports that the party continued at a nearby hotel until 7am.

Festival boss John Giddings called the singer’s behaviour ‘shocking’ and has banned her from performing at the event again.

Jess Glynne has pulled out of the Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

He told the Mirror: ‘She will never be booked to play the Isle of Wight again.

‘It shows no regards for people that bought a ticket. It’s so sad that an artist would do that to their fans.

‘She’s let them down.’

On Twitter on Sunday night, the Isle of Wight Festival’s official account wrote: ‘Jess had every intention of performing at Isle of Wight. However as the show got closer it became apparent that she was physically exhausted after a very intense last few weeks of touring. As a result we took the decision to cancel the shpw/

‘Jess is extremely frustrated and apologises to all her fans but ultimately her health must come first.’

Joanna Stuart, 22, said: ‘I’m really disappointed.’

Carl Furlow, 40, from Reading, said: ‘I have come with my family and it’s annoying she has pulled out.’