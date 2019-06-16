Jess Glynne pulls out of Isle of Wight Festival

Have your say

A MAJOR headliner at Isle of Wight Festival has pulled out last minute without reason.

Jess Glynne will not perform this evening despite her set and band kit being carried on to the stage.

John Giddings, the organiser of Isle of Wight Festsival, announced her cancellation 10 minutes after she was due to perform leaving festival-goers unhappy.

Joanna Stuart, 22, said: ‘I’m really disappointed.

‘Isle of Wight Festival have not updated their twitter and we were given no reason why she cancelled.’

Jess Glynne was at Wembley Stadium last night supporting the Spice Girls for their last tour date.

Carl Furlow, 40, from Reading, said: ‘I have come with my family and it’s annoying she has pulled out.

‘My daughters are upset about this.’

Isle of Wight Festival are yet to address why Jess Glynne cancelled her set.

Richard Ashcroft and Biffy Clyro will now perform earlier than scheduled.

Ashcroft will play the main stage from 7:30pm until 8:40pm and after Biffy Clyro will close the show with a set from 9:10pm until 10:50pm.