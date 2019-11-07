John Bishop, Kings Theatre, Southsea, REVIEW: 'Relaxed and easy-going, which only made it funnier'

From the moment award-winning comedian John Bishop walked on to the stage at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, last night, the audience didn’t stop laughing.

Known for his popular television appearances, Bishop was just as funny – if not funnier – on stage as he is on screen.

He was supported by Paul McCaffrey, who is the only support act he has ever actually booked. McCaffrey’s 30-minute set went all too quickly and he set the audience up for an easy hour of laughter perfectly.

Bishop instantly outlined that this tour, called Work In Progress, was initially meant to precede an upcoming tour which is no longer happening. As he tries to explain to the audience the ins and outs of his stand-up work, we’re in stitches as he concludes ‘it’s a mess’.

He looks at ease on stage as he walks around with his cup of tea and whizzes through topics such as Brexit, marriage and Portsmouth’s ‘crazy’ rivalry with Southampton. As he explains he had no idea about this long-standing hatred between the two rivals, it is clear he has done his research about the area and taken the time to know about the city he is performing in.

The theatre was packed to the rafters and there were a fair few interruptions from the audience throughout the night – some of which visibly stunned Bishop and some which cracked him up too.

He got the audience cheering a lot for their opinion, especially when he asked about votes on Brexit. For a heavy subject and one which no one seems too keen to talk about it, he quipped: ‘Well at least half of you in this room are wrong.’

Bishop’s Work In Progress was relaxed and easy-going, which only made it funnier.