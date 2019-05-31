Jonas Brothers announce first UK tour in nearly a decade - here's how to get tickets

Have your say

THE Jonas Brothers will be hitting the road for their first UK tour in nearly a decade early next year.

The Grammy nominated trio are come back across the pond to play some of the most famous venues in the country in January and February 2020.

Jonas Brothers will also be playing shows in the continent and will make stops in Germany, Spain, Italy and more.

Here are the tour dates for the UK and British Isles:

- Birmingham – Arena Birmingham – January 29, 2020

- Dublin – 3Arena – January 31, 2020

- London – The O2 – February 2, 2020

- Glasgow – The SSE Hydro – February 5, 2020

- Manchester – Manchester Arena – February 6, 2020

The tour will end in Paris on February 22, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale next week and here’s all you need to know about getting your hands on them:

When are tickets available?

General sale tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, June 6 – so less than a week from now.

Will there be pre-sale?

Yes, pre-sale for the Jonas Brothers UK tour will begin on June 4 if you pre-order the new album Happiness Begins before 5pm on Monday, June 3.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can purchase them from Live Nation here or from Ticketmaster.