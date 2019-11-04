Les Miserables at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton REVIEW: 'Made the most of every opportunity to shine'

Although it was 20 minutes late with the start on press night, when it finally arrived, it was worth the wait.

There is something so utterly compelling about Les Miserables – the epic storyline, the constant twists and turns, the pace of the action, and this production, playing at Mayflower, truly made the most of every opportunity to shine.

The exuberant first act grew in strength with a tour de force of Lovely Ladies and Master of the House, only falling a tiny bit short on some odd choreography at the end of act one which rather made the assembled company look as if they were synchronised jogging for One Day More.

READ MORE: Star Katie Hall on playing Cosette and Fantine

It’s impossible to pick out one factor in the show to shine above the rest, although the set (especially the barricade and the death it hosts) came pretty close, as did the non-invasive use of projection that took us from the rough seas and sucked us into the sewers of Paris without once reminding us that we were watching video.

I was surprised at how moved I was in the second act when redemption and forgiveness and love are served as side orders to a plate of Christianity, and heartily recommend getting a ticket while you still can.

Until November 23.