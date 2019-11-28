Have your say

LITTLE Mix have announced a huge show at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton next summer.

The pop group will be embarking on a massive stadium tour up and down the country through June and July in 2020.

Little Mix are playing a show in Hampshire next summer. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

The X-Factor winners are the latest major act to announce shows in Hampshire for next year after Westlife and The Killers.

If you are planning on going to the show at the Ageas Bowl or any date on the tour, here’s what you need to know:

When and where are Little Mix touring?

The pop group will be playing 21 shows throughout June and July next summer, including a stop in Hampshire.

This is the full list of dates on the tour:

- June 26 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

- June 27 – St Helens, R.F.C Stadium

- June 28 - Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

- June 30 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

- July 2 – Southampton, Ageas Bowl

- July 03 – Plymouth, Home Park Stadium

- July 04 – London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park

- July 05 – Lancashire, Lytham Festival

- July 09 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

- July 10 – Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium

- July 11 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World

- July 12 - Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium

- July 14 – Ardingly, South of England Event Centre

- July 16 - Durham, Emirates Riverside

- July 17 - Leicester, Fischer County Ground

- July 18 – Norfolk, Holkham Hall

- July 19 – Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground

- July 21 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

- July 24 – Carlisle, Bitts Park

- July 25 – Ayr, Ayr Racecourse

- July 26 – Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park

Is there a pre-sale?

Yes, there are a number of different pre-sale options for the tour.

This includes O2 priority which begins at 9am today and ends at 8am on Thursday

The Ageas Bowl and Cuffe and Taylor are also holding pre-sale events from 9am on Wednesday which end at 8am on Thursday.

While Live Nation are holding a pre-sale a full 24 hours before tickets go on general sale.

This pre-sale begins at 9am on Wednesday (November 27).

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale 24 hours later at 9am on Thursday (November 28).

Tickets are available from Live Nation’s website by clicking this link here – they are also available from Ticketmaster's website.

Prices

According to Cuffe and Taylor’s website – tickets start at £55 for Little Mix’s show at the Ageas Bowl.

