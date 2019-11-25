Have your say

LITTLE Mix are coming to Hampshire next summer and tickets will be going on sale soon.

General sale will begin for the pop group’s show at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 2, 2020, on Thursday morning at 9am.



But fans will also have the chance to get tickets before this with a number of pre-sales taking place over the coming days.

Here’s what you need to know:

Is there pre-sale for Little Mix show in Hampshire?

There will be a number of pre-sale options for fans want to have a chance of getting tickets before they go on general sale.

O2 Priority have a pre-sale starting at 9am on Tuesday.

While Cuffe and Taylor and Live Nation have separate pre-sales starting on Wednesday at 9am.

How do you get access to the pre-sales?

If you are an O2 customer you can get access to the pre-sale on Tuesday through the priority scheme.

Get the free app for quick and easy access to Priority whenever you like.

For those who are not O2 customers, you can get access to Cuffe and Taylor’s pre-sale by signing up before 5pm on Tuesday evening – click this link here.

While on Live Nation’s website if you register you can get access to a pre-sale that begins at 9am on Wednesday.

You can register by clicking this link here.

General sale begins at 9am on Thursday.