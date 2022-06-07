Live at The Bandstand returns to Southsea for 2022 - but it's in Castle Field

Due to the ongoing coastal defence works, which have taken over large swathes of the Southsea seafront – including the bandstand field – the popular twice-weekly free music events are moving to nearby Castle Field.

Starting this Saturday and Sunday, there is live music from 1pm to 4pm every weekend up until July 31, before returning on September 17 and 18, with the season finale on September 24.

Each day’s bill is put together by a wide array of local promoters and music-related organisations, including Salsa Solent Dance Academy, neu waves, The People's Lounge, Beats & Swing, Unmade Radio, Icebreaker Festival, The Wedgewood Rooms, Casemates Studios, Reel Sound Music, Book.Events and Piece of Cake Productions.

Salsa Solent Dance Academy is hosting the first day of Live at The Bandstand 2022. Pictured at Victorious Festival 2021 in the World Music Village

This Saturday’s is presented by Salsa Solent Dance Academy (SSDA).

Kasia Katja, the founder of SSDA, said: ‘Here at Salsa Solent we are all about fun, dance and community. This event is for all – whether you want to dance or not, everyone can enjoy it.

‘We will start the day with Trio Latino - an acoustic latin band at 1pm. After that – from 2pm, DJ Junior will get us moving with his latin hits.

Halliwell who are at neu wave's day at Live at The Bandstand on June 12, 2022, performing at The Wedgewood Rooms, February 2020. Picture by Russ Leggatt

‘We will be showing you all of the dance moves you always wanted to learn – ladies get ready to shake and shimmy-shimmy, fellas get ready to have ladies spinning all around you!

‘Bring some drinks and food, Trio Latino and Bailando Entertainment will bring the music – together we will bring the tropical heat and party to Portsmouth.

‘Spread the word and bring your friends, family and pets.’

Sunday’s line-up is put together by neu waves nights, featuring The Early Mornings, Currls, Deer Ray and Halliwell.

Sam Leadbeater, co-founder of neu waves, the weekly night for emerging music at The Loft in Southsea, added: ‘We’re putting on artists we’ve worked with over the last 12 months – two acts from out of town, and two local – it’s a flavour of a neu waves night on a Sunday afternoon.

‘It’s a good representation of the kind of things we do on a weekly basis in The Loft.’