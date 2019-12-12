Melanie Martinez at Portsmouth Guildhall REVIEW: 'The hard work paid off in amazing fashion'

We queued on a cold evening to get into the Guildhall to see Melanie Martinez, but it was definitely worth it.

Support act Emma McGrath had an amazing voice and warmed up the crowd nicely for the show ahead.

Melanie Martinez's stunning stage show at Portsmouth Guildhall, December 12, 2019. Picture by Mea Croker

Melanie kicked off with Wheels On The Bus, which is the first song from her new movie and album of the same name, with the film being screened as the backdrop to the performance.

The crowd absolutely loved Melanie's songs from her new album K-12, performing many of her fans’ favourites, as you could tell from the cheers, including Lunchbox Friends and Show & Tell.

Let's not forget her dancers who were amazing, with a lively energetic stage presence.

The choreography, lighting and costumes were all just perfect, and all in her K-12 authentic style.

Melanie also performed a throwback to her first album, Crybaby, by singing two songs from that album, which were received extremely well. Of course the audience knew every word and this was a great climax to the show.

She finished off with an unreleased song called Fire Drill which was a great teaser and people loved.

We had an amazing night. Melanie totally exceeded expectations. There were also some great messages told in the 'life-lessons' that were on-going throughout the performance, which people really absorbed.

There was a positive and energetic vibe throughout, all delivered with fantastic theatrics and a style that is unique to Melanie and her performers.

You could see the hard work and planning that had gone into the production, and paid off in amazing fashion.

We love you too Melanie, visit Portsmouth again soon, and hanks for a great night of entertainment!