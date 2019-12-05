Michael Bolton is bringing his Greatest Hits tour to the south coast in 2020 - here's how to get tickets

Have your say

MICHAEL Bolton is hitting the road and will be playing all of his biggest hits.

The crooner will be playing venues up and down the UK on his Love Songs Greatest Hits in 2020, including two stops on the south coast.

Michael Bolton is going on tour. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Fans will be able to see him at Bournemouth and then Brighton next year.

He will be on the road between September and October in 2020.

If you are thinking about going, here’s what you need to know:

Where is Michael Bolton playing on the tour?

- Thursday, September 24 – Bournemouth Int’nl Centre, Bournemouth

- Saturday, September 26 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

- Monday, September 28 – The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

- Thursday, October 1 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

- Saturday, October 3 – Bonus Arena, Hull

- Tuesday, October 6 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

- Friday, October 9 – Royal Albert Hall, London

- Sunday, October 11 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

- Tuesday, October 13 – Harrogate Convention Centre, Harrogate

- Thursday, October 15 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

- Saturday, October 17 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

- Tuesday, October 20 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

- Thursday, October 22 – Opera House, Blackpool

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am today – so you will have to act quick to make sure you don’t miss out!

If you want to go to the show in Bournemouth click this link to get tickets.

For those planning on going to Brighton click here for tickets.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets range from £32.15 per person for a seated ticket all the way up to £261.95 for the magical moments VIP package.

There are also seated tickets ranging from £48.65 to £70.65 while the up close VIP package will set you back £110.85.