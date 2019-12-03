Michael Buble announces huge open-air concert on south coast in 2020 - here's how to get tickets

Have your say

MICHAEL Buble will be coming to the south coast next summer as part of his huge open-air concert tour.

The crooner will be playing shows up and down the country through July and August in 2020, including one at The 1st Central County Ground in Hove.

Announcing the tour on social media, Buble’s official account tweeted: ‘Michael returns to the UK in July and August for very special outdoor shows in some of the most stunning venues across the country. Tickets on sale 9am Friday.’

The ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ summer tour will blend his world-class showmanship with the impressive grandeur of magnificent venues, for an unforgettable musical experience.

Here’s what you need to know:

Where is he playing?

- Friday, July 24 – Bath Royal Crescent

- Sunday, July 26 – Hatfield House

- Tuesday, July 28 – Norfolk Blickling Estate

- Wednesday, July 29 – The Pattonair County Ground Derby

- Friday, July 31 – Warwick Castle

- Saturday, August 1 – Emirates Riverside Durham

- Sunday, August 2 – Leeds Harewood House

- Tuesday, August 4 – Exeter Powderham Castle

- Wednesday, August 5 – Cardiff Castle

- Friday, August 7 – The 1 Central County Ground Hove

Is there a pre-sale?

Ticketmaster have a pre-sale which will begin at 9am on Thursday (December 5) – click here.

It will last until 8am on Friday.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale will begin at 9am on Friday (December 6) and will be available from the likes of Ticketmaster, AXS and more.

What else do I need to know?

Any under-18s attending the concert need to accompanied by adults.

Doors will open at 5.30pm on August 7.