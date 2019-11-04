Mike Peters, Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, REVIEW: 'Mike still sings with his heart on his sleeve'

It seemed appropriate that when the south coast takes the latest stormy battering that Mike Peters' Hurricane Of Change Tour should breeze into the Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, on Saturday night.

There is barely a spare seat in the house as The Alarm's lead singer takes to the stage armed with only an acoustic guitar to take us through a mammoth two-and-a-half hour show.

The gig was essentially in two parts covering two early albums 1987's Eye of The Hurricane and Change from 1989. A grand total of 38 tracks – I didn't count them, Mike printed out the setlist for everyone, very handy especially if you are reviewing the gig...

The Alarm still thrive on having a faithful fan base and they are out in force.

Mike still sings with his heart on his sleeve and as passionate as ever – a feeling reciprocated by the audience tonight.

The third part of the trilogy of sets saw the big hitters from The Alarms back catalogue.

Spirit of 76 and Blaze of Glory has the audience out of their seats belting every word with aplomb.

Finally Mike takes requests from the crowd with 68 Guns getting the biggest cheer.