Milton Glee Choir, Portsmouth Guildhall: Review

In a week that saw heads of state from around the globe descend on Southsea to mark 75 years since D-Day, the Milton Glee Choir rounded off the commemorations spectacularly.

The choir once again joined forces with the Royal Marine Association Concert Band on Sunday evening for what was by turns an uplifting celebration and also poignant tribute to those we lost on D-Day.

The audience was treated to everything from Glenn Miller medleys to moving pieces from the film A Bridge Too Far and the television series, Band of Brothers.

Cadets from Portsmouth Grammar School read poetry and letters sent from the front line and there was hardly a dry eye in the house.

As usual bandleader Chris Davis was in fine form and the band were fabulous.

A particular favourite with the audience was the Rodgers and Hammerstein medley.

I think I’m right when I say it was the debut performance of The Milton Belles, Emily, Becky and Elizabeth – such a treat to hear them sing the Andrew Sisters. I'm sure it was nerve-wracking but they didn’t show it.

The flag-waving finale was Land of Hope and Glory, from Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance. A truly uplifting way to end the night.

Make sure you put the choir’s Christmas Show in your diary – December 8. ​​​​​​Elise Brewerton