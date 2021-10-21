The next instalment of Money Heist will be the last for the Netflix series.

The show is a Spanish heist crime drama which was created by Alex Pina.

Money Heist sees eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain.

A criminal mastermind who goes by the name of The Professor manipulates the Spanish police in order to carry out his plan to pull off the biggest heist in history.

The series won Best Drama at the International Emmy Awards in 2018.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest instalment of Money Heist:

What happened in part five, volume one?

Volume one ended with character Tokyo sacrificing herself to defeat the soldiers and Gandia.

This instalment, which was released earlier this month, saw the characters shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours.

The gang manage to rescue Lisbon but The Professor was captured by Sierra and for the first time ever, did not have an escape plan.

The army soon become involved, which could mean the robbery could now end in war.

What happens in the teaser trailer?

The teaser trailer for Money Heist part five, volume two released new details about the next instalment of the series.

The short but action-packed teaser sees The Professor says in Spanish: 'In the last few hours, I've lost people very dear to me.

"And I won't let anyone else fall... because of this heist.'

The speech is then followed by a message on-screen that reads 'the end is coming'.

The trailer concludes with the main characters avoiding explosions with plenty of guns and weapons, followed by the release date for the new series.

When will part five, volume two be released?

The latest and final instalment of the series will be released on Netflix on Friday, December 3.

Can I watch previous serious in the mean time?

All episodes of Money Heist are still available on streaming site, Netflix.

To watch, you will need a Netflix subscription, you can sign up here.

