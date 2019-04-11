New Portsmouth music night launched with exclusive vinyl up for grabs by the bands playing

A PORTSMOUTH company is launching a series of gigs where music-lovers will have the opportunity to buy a limited edition vinyl sold exclusively on the night.

The first of the Fresh Cuts nights is being held at The Wave Maiden in Osborne Road in Southsea on Saturday.

The pair behind the event are Tasha Trigger and Adam Martin of Lathe To The Grave, which makes custom runs of records.

Tasha said: ‘We regularly go to gigs ourselves and have noticed that no mementos are sold afterwards anymore. People don’t even get physical tickets. We want everyone to have a memory to take home with them so they can look back and remember the night.’

Acts lined up to play include homegrown Portsmouth talents Highlights of Our Modern World and ¥eti, with the former playing chilled hip-hop beats and the latter described as ‘neurotic electro’.

Popular internet YouTuber Ned Rush, who is the headliner, has been creating electronic music tutorials for the last decade, and he will be providing a full audiovisual show which promises to be an assault on the senses.

Tasha said: ‘They are forward thinking positive musicians, that’s why we wanted them to come and play. Two of them are local to Portsmouth as well.’

Tasha and Adam have been running the company since 2017, but this is the first time they are hosting an event.

Tasha added: ‘The Fresh Cuts series means we will hopefully be holding more events after this one, depending on how it goes. We will be releasing limited edition vinyl records at each event, that will have original tracks created by the artists playing.’

The event is free to enter, doors from 7.30pm and there will be 33 copies of the exclusive 10in record on sale for £10 each.