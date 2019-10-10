New series of spoken word events launching at Portsmouth Guildhall

A NEW season of spoken word events is launching at Portsmouth Guildhall Studio later this month.

Portsmouth Poetry and the studio team have teamed up to create the monthly event, Away With Words, on a pay-what-you-feel basis, making this one of the city’s first truly inclusive cultural events.

Sam Cox who is the new poet laureate for Portsmouth. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (121153-1)

Starting from October 21, they aim to bring a different and original approach to spoken word including poetry, drama, lyrics, comedy and much more.

Josh Brown of Portsmouth Poetry said: ‘The dynamic new Guildhall venue supported by Victorious Festival is perfect for spoken word and with a bar and price-friendly entry will enable us to experiment with many different approaches to an increasingly popular and diverse form of art and entertainment.’

Portsmouth Poetry has built a reputation for innovative educational and community projects and has been a regular contributor to Portsmouth Festivities since it began three years ago.

To launch Away With Words, Portsmouth Poetry has invited some of the region’s best-known stand-up poets. Robyn Bolam, Hampshire poet laureate 2018; Portsmouth’s own much-loved poet laureate, Sam Cox (inset) and Emily-the-Writer, Emily Priest. Music will be provided by Lucy May Bertram fresh from Victorious Festival 2019 and you can read your own poems in the open mic for £2. It runs from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Next up, on Monday, November 25 is May Contain Irony: part stand-up, part diatribe, an evening with neuro-diverse performers – artist, writer and autistic-rights advocate Jon Adams, and two-time Guide Award-winning comedian and writer Joe Wells.