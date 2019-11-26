No More Durty Water gig gets top support from Curl, Fake Empire and Paul Groovy and The Pop Art Experience

There’s a stellar line-up of acts performing in aid of the charity No More Durty Water.

Electro-rock band Curl headline with support from epic indie-rock trio Fake Empire and garage-rock supremos Paul Groovy & The Pop Art Experience.

Curl will be performing songs from their first three albums before heading back into the studio to press on with work on their next album.

The band says: ‘Curl will be performing shows in France and the UK in the new year as half the band are well... French. We are waiting to see how the British government make life difficult with the band's Anglo/French set up.

‘It is a small world these days but we are made to feel like it is more distant in every day. Deep connections are made through love and friendship, and that is amplified in Curl.

‘Artistry across any boundary is beautiful and Curl are going to prove that starting with the show at The Wedgewood Rooms.’

NMDW aims to help provide safe and sustainable water for people in Africa. For more information go to nomoredurtywater.org.

Durty Bands

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Friday, November 29

wedgewood-rooms.co.uk