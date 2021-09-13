Daniel Craig, who plays James Bond, in No Time To Die. Picture: Nicole Dove

Tickets are now on sale for the new 007 ahead of its long-awaited debut.

The latest Bond instalment will be the fifth and final appearance of Daniel Craig as the iconic spy, as he comes out of retirement to help an old friend in the CIA.

Mr Bond will then be led onto the trail of a mysterious masked villain who is armed with dangerous technology and known only as Safin, played by Rami Malek.

No Time To die is the first 007 film which has been shot with IMAX cameras.

Research, carried out by Vue, showed that anticipation is building for No Time To Die.

Bond fans can't wait to see the film on the big screen where it belongs, according to newly released industry research as part of the second stage of Vue’s fulfilment report, in conjunction with research agent Kokoro.

40 per cent of cinema-goers have cited missing the experience as their main reason for returning.

Lee Kemp, General Manager at Vue Portsmouth, said: ‘It’s been great to see more and more customers returning to the big screen experience over the last few months, and now that the biggest cinema moment of the year, No Time To Die, is on the way, we look forward to welcoming back more film fans who may not have been here for a while, to immerse themselves in the full big screen experience.’

The fulfilment report is a year-long survey that looks into cinema-goers behaviour.

The new research also found that those who have returned to the cinema are twice as likely to rank it as a hassle-free activity compared to other pastimes.

Statistics show that 99 per cent of returning film lovers have said they were happy with the standard of safety measures in place and 95 per cent would recommend it to others after their visit.

The report also shows two-thirds of people who visit the cinema say the big screen has a positive impact on their mental state.

Toby Bradon, General Manager, Vue UK and Ireland, added: ‘The data gathered by the cinema industry as well as our own Fulfilment Report not only shows that people are increasingly returning to the cinema, but also paints a picture of the aspects of the experience that they have been enjoying, and as we suspected, it’s that emotional connection and complete escapism that is so unique to this setting.

‘We’re so excited to bring all the action from James Bond in No Time To Die as it was meant to be seen, on the big screen with ultimate picture, seating and sound, to allow those who have waited to long for its release to enjoy it the way that resonates as deeply as possible with the viewer.’

No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film to grace cinema screens but was delayed due to the impact of Covid:19.

Tickets for No Time To Die are on sale across all Vue locations now, with a special midnight screening taking place at Vue in Gunwharf Quays at one minute past midnight on Thursday, September 30.

Tickets are available from myvue.com.

