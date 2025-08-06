Could Oasis’s lack of dates in 2026 indicate an appearance at one of these music festivals?

Will Oasis perform at any music festivals in 2026? That’s the question many fans are asking as their reunion tour continues.

Their official website shows no further dates after their performances in Brazil in November, leading some to think there could be festival appearances to be announced.

Here’s where the bookmakers think the Gallaghers could perform on the festival circuit in the new year - or potentially return to their hallowed 1996 stomping ground.

As the final few UK shows for Oasis are on the horizon, before the band head over for their international dates, discussions continue as to ‘where next’ for Oasis in 2026.

The celebrated reunion is about to arrive in Edinburgh later this week, before the Gallaghers return to London for two more shows in September, before heading to Ireland, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Argentina, Japan and Brazil to close out 2025.

But where after that? On Oasis’ official website, there are no more dates scheduled after their November 23 Sao Paulo show, which has led to some speculation that the absence of further dates could indicate some discussion over possible festival appearances next year.

Gambling.com's Entertainment expert, James Leyfield has created markets on which festival Oasis will perform at in 2026, or if the group might choose to create their own festival, akin to their shows in Knebworth in 1996.

What festivals could Oasis perform at in 2026?

It comes as no surprise that Knebworth, the home of Oasis’s triumphant 1996 performances, is the bookmakers' favourite when it comes to the band performing at a festival.

Though there are odds further down the list regarding the Gallaghers having their festival, the strong nostalgic pull of the Hertfordshire location 30 years after those hallowed shows almost seems like the odds have written themselves.

There are equally strong odds that the band might make their way over to the United States next year to perform at the prestigious Coachella Festival, while slightly closer to home, Benicassim and Reading and Leeds Festivals take third and fourth place, respectively.

Though a hometown festival, the odds for Oasis to perform at Parklife are not as favourable as the aforementioned festivals, but they are still more favourable than those for Oasis helming their own event away from Knebworth.

Oasis performing at music festivals in 2026 - full list of odds

Knebworth: 11/8

Coachella: 6/4

Benicassim: 2/1

Reading/Leeds: 5/2

Parklife: 3/1

Oasis Own Festival: 4/1

Latitude: 11/2

Fuji Rock: 6/1

Isle of Wight: 7/1

Primavera Sound: 8/1

No Festival: 10/1

What music festivals ‘All Around the World’ would you like to see Oasis perform at? Let us know your selections by leaving a comment down below.