Online lotto bundle offers world’s only money-back promise

An online lottery ticket retailer is offering players their money back if they don’t win any prizes in the world’s only guarantee of its kind.

Giant Lottos offers the chance to play the world's biggest lotteries at the touch of a button – with a combined jackpot of more than £500 million.

And they’re so confident of success that they’ll refund the cost of your ticket to your account if you don’t strike it lucky with at least one win when you play.

Giant Lottos’ All Lotto Bundle gives you the opportunity to scoop up ten tickets at once to different lotteries around the world, including the EuroMillions, USA Powerball, the Irish and Canadian national lotteries, Mega Millions and the EuroJackpot.

Their Quick Pick technology uses complex probability formulas to pick lottery numbers which are overdue to be drawn: they have logged more than 9,000 official lottery draw results, fulfilled more than 93 million orders and tracked more than 1 million winners across all tiers.

"After 12 years of offering tickets in 15 international lottery draws spanning ten countries and three continents, we're not only considered to be one of the world's leading authorities on lottery games but also find ourselves in a position to use our years of data collection, player metrics, winnings, fuzzy logic and steely observations to offer the most accurate and realistic advice one can find," they write in eBook The Lotto Secret, which comes free when you sign up.

“Anyone who regularly buys lottery tickets will know the score: head to the shops, buy your tickets, pick your lucky numbers and then wait for the draw to see if they’ve won a prize,” says Giant Lottos’ Nicholas Bowden.

“In the age of the internet, all of that seems rather time-consuming and inconvenient: you can shop for almost anything online, so why not lottery tickets?

“The All Lotto Bundle is the world’s only money-back guaranteed lottery bundle, meaning that if you don’t win any prizes, we’ll instantly refund your account… no questions asked!”

Although they're clear that there isn't a guaranteed method to win the lottery – unless you were to buy every possible number combination in a given draw – Giant Lottos offer realistic advice based on their records of millions of winners, losers and everything in between.

To play, simply register online for a Giant Lottos account, click your account activation link when you receive an email then review and complete your order. Their ten-ticket bundle costs £17, instead of the £38.78 it would cost to buy each ticket individually, a saving of 53 per cent.

For more information on the All Lotto Bundle, see Giant Lottos.

#gambleaware

Neezy charges a fee to those wishing to purchase Tickets via its Websites (“Players”). In return for the fee, Neezy physically purchases Tickets, the purchase being effected by employees of Neezy. Neezy will also collect any winnings in respect of Players’ Tickets on behalf of the Players. Neezy will distribute the winnings to Players in accordance with their instructions. Instructions are received via the Websites, through which Players can administer online accounts registered with Neezy (the “Proposed Activities”).