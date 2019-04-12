Book your seat now for these new productions.

Only Fools and Boycie at the Theatre Royal Winchester, September 20

Enjoy an intimate evening with John Challis, one of the nation’s greatest comedy actors, best known as Boycie in BBC1’s Only Fools and Horses.

Dirty Dancing at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, May 28-June 1

Featuring classics Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart-stopping (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life, Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage will return to the stage for a summer of love.

Bleak House at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, September 26-28

Bleak House is a gothic retelling of the Dickens’ novel that follows Esther Summerson’s search for family and identity set against the brutal legal system of the 19th century.

The Trials of Oscar Wilde at Theatre Royal Winchester, April 25-27

Following a sell-out West End run, European Arts Company presents this dramatisation of the libel and criminal trials of Oscar Wilde – written by his grandson Merlin Holland.

February 14, 1895, was the triumphant opening night of The Importance of Being Earnest and the poignant beginning of Wilde’s career as a notable playwright. Less than 100 days later, he found himself a common prisoner sentenced to two years of hard labour.

So what happened during the trials? Was he persecuted or was he the author of his own downfall?

Using the actual words spoken in court, feel what it was like to be in the company of a flawed genius…

Oklahoma! at the Chichester Festival Theatre, July 15-September 7

Handsome cowboy Curly McLain is head over spurs for farm owner Laurey Williams. But lonely ranch-hand Jud Fry has his sights set on her too.

And Laurey’s not the only girl with cowboy problems.

Annie’s beau Will Parker is back from chasing steers in Kansas City, where he won the fifty dollars her father insists Will must have to marry her.

But this irrepressible farm girl won’t be bought quite so easily.

Luckily for this lovestruck crew of spirited ranchers and bronco busters, wise Aunt Eller is riding ahead of the herd.

